Singapore police: High school student arrested for alleged killing of 13-year-old schoolmate, axe seized from crime scene

Students are seen leaving River Valley High School on July 19, 2021.— TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 19 — A 16-year-old Secondary 4 student of River Valley High School has been arrested for allegedly killing a 13-year-old boy, who was a Secondary 1 student.

The police said in a statement today that early investigations showed that the two boys did not know each other.

The 16-year-old Singaporean boy will be charged in court tomorrow with murder. This is with a view to seeking an order from the court to remand the teenager for psychiatric assessment, the police said.

The police received a call for help at 6 Boon Lay Avenue, the address of River Valley High School, at about 11.40am today.

Officers found the 13-year-old Singaporean boy lying motionless in a toilet at the school.

He had multiple wounds and was pronounced dead by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

“Notwithstanding the preliminary findings and the arrest of the teenager, the police are continuing their investigations into the motive for the assault. An axe was also seized as a case exhibit,” the police said.

The police added that they would carry out a thorough investigation and the full facts would be established in court.

“Pending the court proceedings, the police would like to urge members of the public to refrain from speculating on the case out of respect for the family of the deceased.”

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and River Valley High School said that they were deeply saddened by the death of the student and were supporting his family.

“The school has also reached out to students, parents and staff to provide counselling support and the necessary assistance to ensure their well-being,” they said.

MOE and the school added that the safety of students was of paramount importance and that the ministry works closely with schools to ensure campus security.

“As police investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further. In this hour of grief, we urge the public to accord his family privacy and respect.” — TODAY