Covid-19: Nurse at NCID among unlinked cases in Singapore; 22 infections in total on June 23

Singapore's Ministry of Health reported that a nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases was one of the three Covid-19 community cases with no known sources of infection.

SINGAPORE, June 23 — A nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) as well as two retirees were the three Covid-19 community cases with no known sources of infection reported on yesterday (June 23).

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the nurse is a 34-year-old Singaporean woman who had interacted with Covid-19 patients.

The ministry stressed that the woman donned full personal protective equipment while at work.

She developed a runny nose and sore throat on June 21 at night and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic the next day.

The other two unlinked cases include an 81-year-old Singaporean man and a 69-year-old Singaporean woman.

The man developed a cough on June 20 and was taken to Singapore General Hospital in an ambulance when his condition worsened the next day. He tested positive for Covid-19 on June 22.

The woman, on the other hand, developed a cough and runny nose on June 21 but did not seek medical attention. She was then tested for Covid-19 on June 22 as part of the health ministry’s community surveillance testing for residents of the Redhill Close area.

Besides the three unlinked cases, there were 10 other new community cases that have been traced to past infections.

Of the 10, one was part of the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster, which now has 82 cases in total.

The clusters at Block 119 Bukit Merah View as well as Block 90 Redhill Close also saw the addition of one new case each. The tally at the clusters are now seven and four respectively.

Rounding up the total of 22 new infections reported for the day were nine imported cases.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone up from 77 in the week before to 98 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has also inched up from 19 in the week before to 21 in the past week.

MoH also said that the following clusters have been closed because no more cases had surfaced for the past two incubation periods:

― Those linked to a Marina Bay Sands casino dealer as well as McDonald’s delivery riders

― Another linked to a 40-year-old Singaporean man who works as an operations personnel at The Meatery SG butchery

New case in Bukit Merah View Market cluster

― A 34-year-old female India national who works as a cashier at Mustafa Shopping Centre

New case at 119 Bukit Merah View

― The cluster now has seven cases with one more added yesterday: A 50-year-old Singaporean woman who is employed by cleaning services firm CSP Maintenance as a cleaner at Enabling Village near Redhill

New case at 90 Redhill Close

― The cluster now has four cases with one more added yesterday: A 31-year-old Singaporean man who works as a nurse at National Heart Centre Singapore. MoH said that he was found to be infected after testing for Covid-19 on June 21 as part of the community surveillance testing for residents of the Redhill Close area

Cases linked to past infections

― A 62-year-old Singaporean man who works as an electrical building contractor at electrical works company Seng Tat Enterprises

― A 46-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a part-time cleaner at Nihon Premium Clinic located at the Novena Medical Centre

― A 26-year-old Singaporean man who works in the kitchen of Monster Curry cafe in Ion Orchard mall

― An eight-year-old Singaporean boy who is a student at Alexandra Primary School

― A four-year-old Singaporean boy who is a preschooler at My First Skool (Tanjong Pagar Plaza)

― A 29-year-old Singaporean man who works as an analyst at digital services firm CrimsonLogic and has been working from home since May 16

― An 86-year-old Singaporean man who is a retiree

Imported cases

― Four permanent residents who returned from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the United Kingdom

― One student’s pass holder who came from Myanmar

― Two work pass holders who came from France and Malaysia

― One work permit holder who arrived from Indonesia and is a foreign domestic worker

― One short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia for her upcoming marriage to her Singaporean fiance

Update on remaining cases

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 62,470.

Of these, 62,113 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 15 yesterday.

There are still 141 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and five are in critical condition under intensive care. This is the highest number of patients in intensive care units since May 22, when five people were recorded then.

Another 181 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-five people have died from complications due to the disease. ― TODAY