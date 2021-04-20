Lorry passenger killed in accident along Pan Island Expressway in Singapore; 36-year-old lorry driver arrested

The accident involved a lorry and a stationary tipper truck along the Pan Island Expressway towards Changi Airport, before Jalan Bahar exit. — Picture via social media/TODAY

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, April 20 — The police have arrested a 36-year-old man following a fatal accident along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) this morning.

In response to queries from TODAY, the police said that the accident involved a lorry and a stationary tipper truck along the PIE towards Changi Airport, before Jalan Bahar exit.

The police said that they were alerted to it at 6.06am.

All 17 male passengers in the lorry, aged between 23 and 46, were conveyed to National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Two were unconscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that two people were found trapped at the rear compartment of the lorry.

“SCDF rescued the persons using hydraulic rescue equipment,” it said in response to queries from TODAY.

A 33-year-old man who was a passenger in the lorry subsequently died from his injuries, said the police. TODAY understands that he was one of the two unconscious persons.

The 36-year-old lorry driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death, added the police.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY