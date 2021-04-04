Two teenage girls found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block after falling from 26th floor

The two girls, aged 15 and 16, were found lying motionless at the foot of the block. — Google Street View pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, April 4 — Two teenage girls were found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board block in Toa Payoh last night, the police said.

The police said today that they had been alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 143, Toa Payoh Lorong 2 at around 10pm last night.

When they arrived, they found the two girls, aged 15 and 16, lying motionless at the foot of the block. The girls were pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

TODAY understands that they had fallen from the 26th floor.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the girls were found metres apart from each other.

The police said no foul play was suspected, and investigations are ongoing. — TODAY