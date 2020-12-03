Nine new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including eight imported and one in a dormitory

The eight cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 — Singapore reported nine new cases of Covid-19 today, eight of which were imported.

The eight cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining case was locally transmitted — a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,239.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY