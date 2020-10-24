Singapore registers 10 new Covid-19 cases, including one-year-old girl

The cases had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 — A one-year-old baby girl was among the 10 cases of Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore yesterday, all of which were imported. There were no cases in the community.

The girl — an Indian national who is a dependant’s pass holder and has a travel history to the United Arab Emirates — is a contact of two past infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

This is the second day in a row that a one-year-old child has tested positive for Covid-19. On Thursday, another one-year-old girl with travel history to India tested positive for the virus.

The other imported cases yesterday comprise a Singaporean, three work pass holders, three work permit holders, one student’s pass holder and one other dependant’s pass holder.

They had arrived in Singapore from the United States, Bangladesh, Russia, Switzerland, France and the Philippines.

MOH said that the 10 imported cases — all of whom had no symptoms — had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone down from four cases in the week before to two in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has, however, gone up from none in the week before to two cases in the past week.

Updates on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 57,951.

Of these, 57,832 people have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, including three yesterday.

There are still 52 patients in hospitals and most are in stable condition or improving. No one is in intensive care.

Another 39 patients are isolated and being cared for at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-eight people have died from complications due to Covid-19. — TODAY