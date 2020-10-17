Three new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including one each in community and in dorm

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,904. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 — Singapore has confirmed three new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement today.

There are two new locally transmitted cases, with one in the community and the other in a foreign worker dormitory.

The third is an imported case which had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,904.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added.

This report will be updated. — TODAY