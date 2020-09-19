15 new Covid-19 cases, including one in the community and five imported ones

The one community case is a Singaporean. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 — Singapore has confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Sept 19).

There is one new community case, a Singaporean, based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

In addition, there are five imported cases who all had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

On Friday, MOH had reported 11 new cases, the lowest number of daily cases since March 12, when nine new cases were detected.

On Thursday, 18 cases were reported, which was the lowest in about six months.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,558.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY