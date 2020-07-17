Action taken against three teens caught ‘blatantly’ vaping in Singapore MRT cabin

The purchase, use and possession of e-vaporisers is banned in Singapore. — Unsplash pic

SINGAPORE, July 17 — Enforcement action has been taken against three teenagers who were caught using an electronic vaporiser on the MRT, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said today.

In a media statement, HSA said it was alerted to an online video of the three offenders — aged 13, 16 and 18 — using the banned device in a train cabin on March 29.

The two younger teens were issued conditional warnings, which require them to complete a community rehabilitative programme and to stay crime-free for a period of 12 months. Should they re-offend during the 12-month period, they can be prosecuted in court.

The 16- and 18-year-old offenders were also issued composition fines of between S$200 and S$500 (RM613.63 and RM1,534.08) for other related offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

The names and genders of the teens were not specified in the statement.

HSA said that the teenagers were identified by officers from the Public Transport Security Command arm of the Singapore Police Force.

Police investigations showed that all three of them had taken turns to use the e-vaporiser on board an MRT train along the Circle Line on March 25.

One of them had filmed the act and later uploaded the video on social media.

The purchase, use and possession of e-vaporisers is banned in Singapore.

“HSA takes a very serious view of possession and use of banned e-vaporisers and related items and will take stern actions against any individuals who contravene the law knowingly,” the authority said.

It added that the teenagers had “blatantly flouted the law by vaping in plain sight of commuters on the train where smoking is prohibited and deliberately flaunted their offence on social media”.

“HSA takes a serious view of such blatant infringements of the law. It will continue to work with relevant agencies to deter such activities and take stern enforcement actions against offenders.”

Members of the public who have information on illegal activities involving e-vaporisers and underaged smokers can contact the Tobacco Regulation branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037.

From February 1, 2018 to June 30, 2020, over 1,000 people have been caught for the use of e-vaporisers in Singapore. — TODAY