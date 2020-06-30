Winter melon products, mainly from Malaysia, recalled by Singapore for excessive allergen

Some of the brands of winter melon strips being recalled by the Singapore Food Agency. — Singapore Food Agency pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 30 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed seven importers here to recall several brands of winter melon strips after a type of allergen was detected in the food products.

In a media release yesterday, SFA said that sulphur dioxide was detected in samples of winter melon strips, exceeding the maximum limit for the compound as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

The products recalled are mainly from Malaysia. These include:

Zheng Shi Ming candied melon strips (3kg) with the manufacturing date on June 13, 2020

Sweet Homes preserved winter melon (250g) with the manufacturing date on April 24, 2020

Preserved Winter Melon (150g) with the expiry date on May 22, 2022

Tong Keow Preserved Winter Melon (250g) with the expiry date on November 13, 2021

Happy Family Melon Chop (300g) with the expiry dates on March 2, March 3 and March 6, 2021

Hock Hua Tonic winter melon strip (250g) with the expiry dates on May 26, 2021 and June 14, 2021

Maru Sun Preserved Winter Melon (200g) with the expiry date on May 12, 2021

Other products recalled by SFA include:

Winter Melon Sweet (300g) with the expiry date in October 2021. The product was made in Vietnam.

Candied Melon (300g) with “best before” date before November 2021. The product was made in China.

Bee's Brand Sweeten Melon Strips (1kg) with the expiry date on May 10, 2021. The product was also made in China.

Winter melon strips are typically used as a natural sweetener in soupy desserts and are believed to have cooling properties.

SFA said that the excessive levels of sulphite in food products could result in allergic reactions to those who are “hypersensitive to sulphite.”

“Symptoms include hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting,” it said.

Consumers who have bought the products above should not consume them and may wish to seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

They may contact the importers for enquiries and ask for an exchange or refund of the products, SFA said. — TODAY