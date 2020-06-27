Singapore GE: Democratic Progressive Party drops out of upcoming general election

Democratic Progressive Party secretary-general Hamim Aliyas speaking at a press conference at MacPherson Market and Food Centre today, June 27, 2020. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 27 — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has announced that it will not be contesting in the upcoming general election (GE).

In a press statement today, the party’s secretary-general, Mr Hamim Aliyas, said the party made this decision so as to avoid three-cornered fights.

Previously, DPP had announced that it planned to contest in Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency (GRC), Marymount Single Member Constituency (SMC) and Kebun Baru SMC.

The Singapore People’s Party (SPP) has also said it will field a team in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, while the Progress Singapore Party plans to stand in Marymount and Kebun Baru SMCs.

“The DPP fully supports the informal alliance between the Reform Party (RP), People’s Power Party (PPP) and ourselves to continue to participate in Singapore’s democracy process,” Mr Hamim said in the statement.

“We wish the participating opposition political parties well and trust that the electorate would exercise their rights to vote well.”

During a press conference this morning at MacPherson Market and Food Centre, Hamim added that he still intends to work with the leaders of PPP and RP to establish an opposition alliance and hopes that the parties can come together after the GE to formalise and register it.

The proposed alliance had initially included DPP, PPP, RP and Singaporeans First (SingFirst). Earlier this week, SingFirst announced that the party has been dissolved.

Hamim said SPP had also contacted them about working together to contest in Bishan Toa-Payoh GRC, as both parties had set their sights on fielding candidates there.

However, because DPP was still in talks with RP, PPP and SingFirst on the potential opposition alliance, SPP went ahead with its campaign plans and the deal with SPP did not work out.

“(That is why) I felt it was better that (we do not contest in this GE) so that we don’t get into a three-cornered fight with other parties,” he said.

DPP had merged with SPP in the 2015 GE to contest in Bishan Toa-Payoh GRC under the SPP banner.

When asked about what this spells for DPP’s future, Hamim said the party intends to continue working the ground and recruit more volunteers after the GE.

“Hopefully our energy stays strong, and we are still in good health, so that we can go to the ground and meet the people and see how we can make the opposition better.” ― TODAY