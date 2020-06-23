Singapore PM calls for polls; Parliament dissolved and writ issued for General Election

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today called for the General Election. — Picture by Ministry of Communications and Information via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 23 — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today called for the General Election, after he advised President Halimah Yacob to dissolve Parliamant and issue the Writ of Election.

In a live broadcast, Mr Lee said he decided to call for the elections now because the government’s five-year term is ending.

He noted that under the Constitution, the term of this Parliament must end by January 2021, unless it is dissolved earlier. “And elections must be held within three months after that, which means by April 2021 at the latest. That is less than a year away,” he said. — TODAY