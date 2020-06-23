Flash floods reported in many areas of Singapore after heavy rain today

Videos posted on social media June 23 show vehicles attempting to drive through waterlogged roads in several parts of Singapore. — Roads.sg screengrab via TODAY

SINGAPORE June 23 — Flash floods were reported in many areas of Singapore after heavy showers early this morning.

In a Facebook post, water agency PUB said the floods were reported at Jurong Town Hall Road, the junction of Bedok North Avenue 4 and Upper Changi Road, as well as New Upper Changi Road.

Opera Estate, an area with low-lying service roads within private residential estates, was also affected.

According to PUB, the first flash flood was reported at 8:30am and the agency’s quick response team was immediately deployed to all sites. Flash floods at all locations had subsided by 9:20am and the cause of the flooding is under investigation.

Videos posted on social media this morning showed vehicles attempting to drive through waterlogged roads in several parts of Singapore.

Several Facebook videos showed flooded roads in Changi, with water rising above curb level in some areas.

In a video purportedly taken near Changi Fire Station, located along Upper Changi Road, a green dustbin can be seen floating away from a bus stop as the person filming attempted to cycle through the area.

In a video shared on WhatsApp, traffic jams and congested roads can be seen from an MRT train headed towards Simei station. Several cars appeared to be stranded along stretches of road flooded with light brown water.

In the western part of Singapore, a video posted on Facebook showed part of the Ayer Rajah Expressway flooded with reddish-brown water and a taxi that had stalled before the Jurong Town Hall Road exit.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) issued a heavy rain warning on its website this morning.

As of 10.48am, moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds were expected to continue over many areas of Singapore between 11am and 12pm, NEA added. — TODAY