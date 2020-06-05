261 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 community cases

People cross a street during morning peak hour commute amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore June 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 5 — Singapore has confirmed 261 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are 11 community cases, based on the ministry's investigations so far.

Six involve Singaporeans or permanent residents, while five are work pass holders. Among these 11 cases, six are linked to previously confirmed cases and have been quarantined. One case is linked to a dormitory cluster and epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining four.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

According to the ministry, the lower number of cases reported today is partly due to fewer swabs being conducted.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 37,183.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY