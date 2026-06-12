KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — For fans who spent the early 2000s swooning over Meteor Garden and singing along to Meteor Rain, the wait is almost over.

Asian supergroup F FOREVER (F4) is bringing its highly anticipated F FOREVER 1st World Tour to Kuala Lumpur for a two-night stand this August.

Organised by Live Nation Malaysia, the group will perform at the Unifi Arena on August 7 and 8, 2026, with both shows scheduled to begin at 8pm.

Members Jerry Yan, Van Ness Wu and Vic Chou — joined by Ashin from Taiwanese rock band Mayday — will take the stage on a 360-degree, four-directional star-shaped extending platform designed to maximise fan interaction.

Ken Chu is absent from the F FOREVER line-up, with Taiwanese media reports linking his non-participation to an alleged disagreement with B’in Music.

Ashin, who has been widely credited as the driving force behind F4’s reunion, was included in the touring line-up to complete the quartet.

The F FOREVER tour kicked off with four shows in Shanghai last December before continuing in Chengdu in January, and later in Shenzhen and Wuhan in March.

The South-east Asian leg of the tour was unveiled in April, with Kuala Lumpur joining Manila, Bangkok and Singapore on the itinerary.

Originally comprising Yan, Wu, Chou and Chu, F4 was formed in 2001 following the runaway success of Taiwanese idol drama Meteor Garden (2001–2002), in which the quartet portrayed a clique of wealthy, privileged students known collectively as F4.

For many across Asia, the group became synonymous with the Mandopop boom of the early 2000s, with heartfelt ballads and infectious pop anthems that continue to resonate with fans decades later.

Newer releases, including Forever Forever and Always Be My Bro, have also found an audience, bridging generations of listeners who grew up during Mandopop’s golden era.

Although the group officially disbanded in 2009, they delighted fans with a surprise reunion performance during Mayday’s concert at the Taipei Dome in July 2025.

General ticket sales will begin on June 25, 2026, at 12pm, via BookMyShow Malaysia.

For the latest updates, fans can follow Live Nation Malaysia’s official social media channels.