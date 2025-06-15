LONDON, June 15 — British band Pulp returned to the top of the UK album charts for the first time in 27 years on Friday as their new record More went to No. 1.

More was released last week just before the group, led by Jarvis Cocker, kicked off a UK and Ireland tour.

It is Pulp’s eighth studio album and their first since 2001’s We Love Life. The band, from the British city of Sheffield, last topped the UK albums chart in 1998 with This Is Hardcore.

The Official Charts Company said More also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

”The day an album is released to the public is a very special day,” Cocker said in a statement on the album’s release.

”The music changes from being something owned only by the band to something that can be owned by anyone - it can become part of people’s lives. It’s magic.”

Pulp found fame in the mid-1990s Britpop wave with hits such as Common People, Disco 2000 and Help the Aged. They split in 2002 before reforming twice in subsequent years.

More was recorded over three weeks in late 2024 and the band has previously said it was dedicated to late bassist Steve Mackey, who died in 2023. Mackey is credited as a songwriter on two of the album’s songs.

Pulp released the first single from the album, Spike Island, in April followed by Got to Have Love in May. — Reuters