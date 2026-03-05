PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — Police expect to call in another three to four individuals to give statements in investigations into an alleged movement to topple the federal government, Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said today.

He said authorities have so far recorded a statement from one individual and have identified several others who will be called in to assist the probe.

“We have obtained several names, and I am working to record statements from those involved.

“So far, we have taken one statement, and there are another three or four individuals whom we need to call in,” he told reporters after attending the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Mohd Khalid said the investigation requires thorough action as it may involve elements both within and outside the country.

“It is not confined to within the country but also involves elements outside the country. Therefore, it calls for a thorough and careful investigation,” he said.

He added that police need time to examine the statement already recorded, describing it as lengthy and requiring detailed scrutiny.

When asked whether those to be called in included individuals mentioned in the police report, he declined to confirm specific names.

“We have not confirmed that yet. The process is being conducted in stages, and God willing, I will make an announcement later,” he said.

The investigation was initiated following a police report alleging that a prominent family with assets worth billions of ringgit engaged a London-based strategic communications firm to apply pressure on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

According to the complaint, the alleged engagement was discussed during a meeting on July 14, 2025, at a private residence in Kuala Lumpur.

The discussion reportedly involved a proposed book and documentary project, as well as matters concerning the prime minister and the anti-corruption commission.

Earlier, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar was reported to have said police had recorded statements from two individuals — the complainant and a witness — to assist investigations into the alleged plot.