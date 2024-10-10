PARIS, Oct 10 — French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to keep the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris rooted in the French capital, despite its upcoming fifth season reportedly set in Rome.

“We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris! Emily in Paris in Rome doesn’t make sense,” he was quoted as saying in a rare sit-down interview with US entertainment magazine Variety yesterday.

On his wife Brigitte’s cameo in the show’s fourth season and its impact on France’s image, Macron expressed pride in her appearance, noting, “I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it. It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her.”

He emphasised, “Emily in Paris is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country. For my own business, it’s a very good initiative.”

Emily in Paris debuted on Netflix in 2020 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

Created by Darren Star, the show follows an American marketing executive, Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins), who relocates to Paris for work.

As she navigates the complexities of French culture, romance, and professional challenges, the show became known for its stunning visuals of Paris, its playful focus on French fashion, and the glamorous lifestyle Emily embraces.

However, despite its popularity, the series has sparked mixed reactions, particularly in France.

Some French critics took issue with the exaggerated portrayals of French stereotypes, while others praised the series for its light-hearted and humorous approach, which helped attract global attention to French culture and tourism.

Macron echoed the positives surrounding the show, particularly when addressing its impact on France’s cultural appeal.

“It’s good for the image of France,” he said, underscoring the show’s role in elevating the country’s cultural appeal worldwide.