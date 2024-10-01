BEAUFORT, Oct 1 — Veteran singer Datuk Khadijah Ibrahim, 64, was injured in a vehicle crash along Jalan Kinamas here this evening.

A Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesman said the four-wheel drive vehicle Khadijah was in crashed with a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) along the road, following which five injured victims, including Khadijah, managed to alight from the vehicles by themselves.

“Two victims from the MPV and three victims from the four-wheel drive vehicle were sent to hospital by passers-by for further treatment.

“The team of firefighters only took information and ensured there was no other forms of danger at the location of the crash,” he said, adding that 10 firefighters from the Beaufort Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the location of the crash at 5.34 pm and that the operation ended at 6.10 pm. — Bernama