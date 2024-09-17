LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 — Iconic comic book character Batman will be the first ever superhero with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

To be located at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum, the fictional star of DC Comics who turned 85 this year was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger and first appeared in 1939’s Detective Comics #27.

Batman first appeared in DC Comic's Detective Comics #27 in 1939. — Image courtesy of DC Comics

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor our first superhero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The one, the only, Batman!” stated Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Fans from around the world will be thrilled to know that Batman will have his star dedicated next to the stars of television’s Batman, Adam West, and the co-creator of Batman, Bob Kane.”

DC Comics’ president, publisher, and chief creative officer Jim Lee and SVP & general manager Anne DePies, will be present at the ceremony to award the star to The Caped Crusader on September 26. alongside Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president & CEO Steve Nissen, reported Gizmodo.

The Batman film franchise has grossed more than $6.8 billion at the global box office, making it the 10th highest-grossing film franchise of all time.

The star unveiling ceremony will be streamed live at www.walkoffame.com.

While he will be the first superhero to receive a star, Batman not the first fictional character to get a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame — with Bugs Bunny, Kermit the Frog, and Mickey Mouse among the furst to be honoured.

While Batman will be the first superhero to receive a star, he won't be the first fictional character to be awayred the honour. — Image generated on redkid.net

According to a press release, Batman will be awarded the Guinness World Records title for the first superhero with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, along with the record of “the most adapted comic book character” in live-action movies, among others.

An all-day fan event on September 26 will take place alongside the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony at Funko Hollywood with Lee to be present an exclusive one-hour meet and greet and signing for an hour where attendees will be limited the first 100 fans who receive a wristband with the purchase of a Batman product at Funko Hollywood on September 24, two days before the event.

It also stated that Warner Bros. Archives will also stage a curated pop-up museum of costumes and props from Batman’s history in film and TV at Funko Hollywood.

“Authentic props, iconic costumes—and some surprises—will allow audiences a rare chance to enjoy pieces of Batman cinematic history up close and in person. More details will be announced soon.”