KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — It was full house capacity as Irish pop group Westlife serenaded over 5,000 Malaysian fans with a two-hour concert featuring 26 of their beloved hits.

From their timeless classics My Love and Flying Without Wings to energetic favourites Uptown Girl and World Of Our Own, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne delivered a memorable evening.

They also performed a medley of popular Queen songs including We Are The Champions.

Byrne tickled the audience with his attempts at Malay, trying to get them to “angkat tangan” (raise their hands) and “turun” (lower their hands).

Advertisement

The concert, part of Westlife The Hits Tour organised by MMIC Entertainment Group, marked the trio's return to Malaysia, Indonesia and China.

However, it also marked a significant moment for fans as it was the first time Westlife performed as a trio, following Mark Feehily's departure from the band in March due to health reasons.

Feehily had shared on Instagram earlier about his decision to prioritise his health, revealing his struggles with severe health issues that required multiple surgeries.

Advertisement

Despite Feehily's absence, the group acknowledged him during the concert, sending their best wishes for his recovery.

Formed in 1998, the group has released 12 studio albums: four as a five-piece and eight as a four-piece. Brian McFadden was a member before leaving in 2004.

The group rose to fame with their self-titled 1999 album, Westlife. Their last studio album Wild Dreams was released in 2021.

During their concert at Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting on Sunday (June 9), Westlife reminisced on their past performances in Malaysia, as well as their enduring popularity in the region.

Their last concerts in Malaysia saw them performing at Malawati Stadium Shah Alam (August 2019) and Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil (February 2022).