KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa has added another date to her Kuala Lumpur concert this November.

Dua is now set to perform her Radical Optimism world tour in Axiata Arena on November 23 and 24, with both shows starting at 8.30pm.

Concert organiser Live Nation Malaysia announced that the presale tickets sold out after going live yesterday.

Live Nation said they were excited to add another show due to ‘overwhelming demand’, giving more Malaysian fans a chance to see Dua live.

The general sale tickets for the concert will be available today starting from 11am onwards at http://www.golive-asia.com/

Prices for the general tickets range from RM298 for a CAT8 seat with a ‘restricted view’, RM698 for a general admission ticket, and RM1098 for an early entry standing zone pass.

Advertisement

Fans of the pop singer took to the online comments to convey their excitement and appreciation for the newly added concert date.