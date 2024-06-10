KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Historically-Black university, Howard University, has stripped rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of his honorary degree that was conferred on him in 2014.

The Washington institution of higher learning’s announcement comes three weeks after CNN published a CCTV video of the hip-hop producer hitting an ex-girlfriend in a hotel hallway.

Combs’ “behaviour as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honour,” reported BBC quoting a statement.

In the statement, the university said that it would also be ending a scholarship in Combs’ name and terminate a 2016 “gift agreement” with the rapper.

That agreement was a US$1 million (RM4.72 million) donation that Combs made through his foundation.

The university’s statement added that Combs’ name would be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients.

“The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence,” the statement said.

After the clip was aired, the 54-year-old rapper apologised for his attack on singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

“I was disgusted when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” Combs had said.

“I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry.”

Four women, including his former long-time partner Ventura, have filed lawsuits against the musician, accusing him of sexual and physical abuse.

Ventura’s lawsuit was settled in November, and Combs has denied all sexual assault allegations.

In a statement issued last December, Combs defended himself against what he described as “sickening allegations” made by “individuals looking for a quick payday”.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he said, adding he would fight to clear his name.

In March, federal agents raided two houses owned by the star “as part of an ongoing investigation” into sex trafficking.

His lawyer called the action an “unprecedented ambush” and a “gross overuse of military-level force”, and maintained his client’s innocence.