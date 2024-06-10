KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Suho of popular K-pop boy band EXO is aiming to melt Malaysian EXOLs’ hearts.

His concert will be held at Mega Star Arena on July 28 at 5pm.

Suho is most known as the leader and lead vocalist of EXO. He solo debuted in 2020 with his first mini-album Self-Portrait.

He also has also acted in films, dramas and theatre, winning Best Male Rookie Actor at the Korea Musical Awards 2019 for The Man Who Laughs.

At his KL showcase, he will give fans a taste of home through his songs Let’s Love, Grey Suit and his recent single Cheese.

This will be Suho’s first solo world tour which started in Seoul on May 25 and will be going to Manilla, Hong Kong, London, Berlin and Tokyo.

“Apa khabar, Malaysia. Saya Suho...I’m so excited thinking about meeting my Malaysian fans at my solo concert,” Suho said on an Instagram video recently.

“Let’s make a lot of wonderful memories together on that day! Okay?”

Organised by Pulp Live World, general tickets are available now with prices starting RM402 for S3 to RM902 .

The S4 tickets have been sold out since going live last Friday (June 7).

For more information, visit here.