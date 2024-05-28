PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Popular South Korean singer Doh Kyungsoo will be holding his first-ever solo fan concert, BLOOM, on August 17 at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil.

At the recently concluded Doh Kyungsoo Birthday Party fan meeting in Seoul, he expressed his birthday wish: “This year, I will visit fans more often.”

Keeping his promise, Doh shared the news of the confirmed Asian fan concert tour.

Fans were really happy, especially because this will be his first solo tour in 12 years since he debuted, which makes it even more special.

Ticket prices are from RM488 to RM928. For more details, visit here.

