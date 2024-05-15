PETALING JAYA, May 15 — Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to debut in IMAX on June 26, 2026.

It’s the second film in the new DC Universe lineup, following James Gunn’s Superman.

According to Variety, the film stars Milly Alcock as Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie directing and a script by Ana Nogueira.

When Gunn, alongside co-chief Peter Safran, announced the Supergirl project in January 2023, he described the character as “much more hardcore” than previous versions.

This version of Kara has been toughened by years of witnessing her home planet's destruction before arriving on Earth.

Gunn noted, “She’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

In January, Milly Alcock secured the lead role of Kara Zor-El for the upcoming film.

Her standout performance in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon (2022) caught the attention of DC co-chief Gunn, leading to her casting.

Alcock underwent a screen test for the role, even donning the Supergirl suit, on the set of Gunn’s Superman.