KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — King of Mandopop Jay Chou will be back in Malaysia this October 26 as part of his Carnival World Tour.

The last time Chou performed here was on January 15 last year.

Chou’s record label JVR Music said apart from Kuala Lumpur, the 45-year-old will also perform in Singapore and four other cities in China namely Fuzhou, Changsha, Shenzhen and Nanjing.

The concert in Malaysia will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

“Further information on the event will be announced by the local organisers soon,” it added.

During Chou’s recent concert, he offered to postpone the event to accommodate the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2022 after it was revealed that 21,000 seats had to be vacated as they were blocked by structures used in the concert.

