PETALING JAYA, April 25 — Iconic Hong Kong comedian, actor, and director Stephen Chow, celebrated for his string of successful films in the 1990s and early 2000s, is set to produce a variety show in mainland China.

According to Variety, the show, titled, The King of Comedy Stand-up Season, is scheduled to air on iQiyi, one of China’s leading streaming platforms.

This title pays homage to one of Chow’s most famous movies, which premiered in 1999.

The variety show project marks the initial step in a 360-degree partnership between Chow’s Hong Kong stock market-listed Bingo Group and the NASDAQ-listed iQiyi.

The partnership aims to include drama series, variety shows, and animation productions.

The announcement was made as part of iQiyi’s annual Spring iJOY event.

In a statement on Douyin’s WeChat social media feed, Douyin revealed that Chow’s debut series project, named Jinzhu Yuye, is currently in progress and expected to be completed by May.

It is understood that Chow is collaborating with other creators on this venture.

With notable films such as Shaolin Soccer (2001) and Kung Fu Hustle (2004) in his filmography, Chow is recognised as an iconic figure in the entertainment industry and is credited with popularising energetic slapstick comedy.