KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Romantic sci-fi film Imaginur is looking to hypnotise English and French audiences this May.

Limited screening events happening in London and Paris, will also be paired with live concerts by singer-songwriter Amir Jahari after the recent success of the theme song from the soundtrack in Hasrat winning the recent Anugerah Juara Lagu 38 (AJL 38) last month.

Another Malaysian singer Nana Sheme will be opening for Amir’s showcase in both cities.

The screenings will begin in London on May 18 at the BFI Imax cinema with the film being scheduled for two screenings there between 1pm to 5pm.

This is followed by Amir’s concert taking place at The Mermaid Auditorium later that evening.

The Paris screenings will take place on May 19 where the film is slated to be screened at the historic Infinite Le Grand Rex cinema with two showtimes between 12pm to 6pm with Amir’s performance to take place at the Cafe de la Danse concert hall that evening.

A special panel discussion with Imaginur’s director Nik Amir Mustapha as well as the film’s stars Diana Daniele and Beto Kusyairi will also take place after each screening session.

The special event is jointly organised by Light Upon Light and RumahKita with the initiative started by a Malaysian creative director and producer based in France, Layaa Yusoff following Amir’s big win at AJL38.

“If you’re wondering why we are doing this, it’s because we should celebrate and reward sincerity and perseverance — Imaginur and Amir Jahari have inspired us all.”

Nik told Malay Mail that he was honoured by the organiser’s invite and this is a chance for him to share his film with international audiences there a year after its theatrical release in Malaysia.

He added that if given the opportunity, he would love to screen Imaginur at other events or festivals in other countries in the future.

A special panel discussion with 'Imaginur’ director Nik Amir Mustapha as well as its stars Diana Daniele and Beto Kusyairi will also take place after each screening session. — Picture courtesy of Lumatic Films

Released in February last year, Imaginur was the third highest grossing Malaysian film last year, raking in RM6.03 million, surprising many including Nik himself for even breaking the million-ringgit mark.

Produced by Lumatic Films, Imaginur follows the story of Zuhal (Beto Kusyairi) as his life spins out of control, and opts for hypnosis in an effort to make things better.

Things however get out of hand after the girl named Nur (Diana Danielle) from his dreams begins to appear to him in real life.

Desperate to know who this mystery woman is, Zuhal tries to introduce himself to her.

The film boasts a stellar cast which also includes Afdlin Shauki, Nadiya Nisaa, Rahim Razali and Fatimah Abu Bakar.