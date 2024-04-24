KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Indian cinema may appear to be going through a dry spell so far in 2024 — but the stage is set for the industry’s biggest blockbusters in the upcoming months.

Here are five highly-anticipated Indian movies hitting the silver screens starting May.

KALKI 2898 AD

Touted to be the most expensive Indian film to ever be made, Kalki 2898 AD is a star-studded science fiction film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Helmed by director Nag Ashwin, the film casts Baahubali-fame Prabhas, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in major roles while Tamil actor Kamal Haasan is expected in a negative role.

Other big names involved in the project include Rana Daggubati, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, among others.

During the Synapse 2024 conference last February, Ashwin said the film spans 6000 years in time, starting from the Mahabharata war and ending in 2898 AD.

On April 22, the makers of the film unveiled a short teaser, introducing Bachchan in the role of Ashwatthama — the immortal son of Dronacharya from the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

The film is set for a theatrical release on May 9.

INDIAN 2

Kamal Haasan will be reprising his role as vigilante Veerasekaran Senapathy in Indian 2.

The much-awaited sequel of the 1996 blockbuster Indian is directed by S.Shankar under the Lyca Productions banner.

Other stars joining him in the film include Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Kalidas Jayaram and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

During an interview with The Hindu recently, Haasan also revealed that he has completed shooting Indian 3 and the post-production work will be commencing soon.

Indian 2 will be released in theatres worldwide in June 2024.

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (G.O.A.T)

Led by actor Vijay, The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) is tipped to be a science fiction film directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Several stars from the 90s, such as Prashanth, Sneha and Laila are also making a comeback in the film. India’s dance king Prabhu Deva is also part of the project.

Discussions are also underway to feature the late Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader and actor Vijayakanth using artificial intelligence for a cameo in the film, News18 reported recently.

G.O.A.T marks Vijay’s second last film before he ventures into politics full-time.

In February 2024, Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and announced his plans to contest in the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections in 2026.

G.O.A.T is slated to hit the screens on September 5.

VETTAIYAN

After 33 years since their 1991 film Hum, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is teaming up with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan for Vettaiyan under the direction of T.J Gnanavel.

The film, produced by Lyca Productions, boasts a huge, star-studded cast that includes Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan in major roles.

Rajinikanth will be assuming the role of a cop, against Daggubati who is rumoured to play a tech-savvy villain in the film.

Vettaiyan will be arriving in theatres this October.

DEVARA PART 1

Headlined by RRR fame Jr Ntr, Devara Part 1 is an action drama set against the backdrop of the forgotten lands of coastal India.

Jr Ntr is expected to lock horns with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who will be making his debut in Telugu films along with the late actress Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.

Devara Part 1 releases in theatres on October 10.