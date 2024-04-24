KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Former English footballer David Beckham has filed a lawsuit against US actor Mark Wahlberg, seeking RM47 million (US$10 million) in damages.

According to his firm DB Ventures Ltd, Beckham was not paid the amount he was promised as a brand ambassador of Australian sportswear brand F45, The Sun reported.

Beckham is suing Wahlberg’s company, Mark Wahlberg Investment Group (MWIG) and F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

Wahlberg, a known fitness enthusiast, bought the stake of F45 in 2019, owning 36 per cent of interest before bringing Beckham onboard as an ambassador.

Alongside Beckham, Australian golfer Greg Norman and Basketball legend Magic Johnson were also brought in as ambassadors.

Beckham also claims that he lost RM50 million when the stocks he was promised were kept away until they dropped.

Wahlberg and his co-defendants have denied allegations of ‘fraudulent conduct’ and have requested the judge to dismiss the lawsuit due to a ‘lack of evidence’.

Beckham is suing Wahlberg alongside Norman who has been advised to take legal action against Wahlberg and the F45 founders separately.

Meanwhile, the football star has also deleted all content involving F45 from his social media.

Beckham and Wahlberg were close friends after the footballer moved into Los Angeles with his family in 2007.

F45 is a ‘global fitness and lifestyle community’ that provides services like training, high-intensity interval workouts and nutrition plans.