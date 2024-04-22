KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz has landed in hot water once again in the midst of his ongoing scandal.

This time, another woman called Sarah Yasmine has claimed to be Aliff’s girlfriend since January, reported Harian Metro.

The claim was made by Sarah last night on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Aliff’s mother Sifi Hafiza Basharahil who has been vocally defending her son, has ‘disappeared’ on the social media platform.

Checks online showed that Siti Hafiza’s account which used to convey words of encouragement and advice to Aliff is no longer active and can’t be searched on Instagram.

The scandal surrounding Aliff began on March 9, when he and actress Ruhainies were arrested for khalwat (close proximity) by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) at a condominium in KL following a public tipoff.

On March 13, Aliff’s wife Bella Astillah or her real name Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah filed for a fast-track divorce against Aliff at the Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court.

Aliff, however, refused to divorce Bella telling the court he needed more time to think before making such a big decision.

Both of them tied the knot in 2016 and are blessed with two children, Mohamad Ayden Adrean, 7, and Ara Adreanna, 4.