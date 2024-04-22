KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — It was a night to remember for fans of South Korean pop rock band CNBLUE.

Around 5,000 fans, also known as Boice, with some arriving as early as 10am, showed up in blue to catch the trio in action for their CNBLUE Live in Kuala Lumpur 2024 ‘CNBLUENTITY’ concert at the Mega Star Arena in KL last Saturday

CNBLUE comprising of lead vocalist and guitarist Jong Yong-hwa (middle), bassist Lee Jung-shin (left) and drummer Kang Min-hyuk (right) captivated the audience throughout the night. — Picture courtesy of Lo-Fi Entertainment

Marking their comeback to Malaysia since 2015, CNBLUE which is now made up of three members — lead vocalist and guitarist Jong Yong-hwa, bassist Lee Jung-shin and drummer Kang Min-hyuk — captivated the audience.

Advertisement

Although it was their first time performing as a trio in Malaysia, the Mega Star Arena still erupted in euphoria as the band opened with their debut breaking single I’m a Loner.

The band performed a total of 24 songs including a slew of their chart-topping hits such as Love Light, I’m Sorry, Then, Now and Forever as well as fan-favourite Can’t Stop.

All three members captured the hearts of the audience through their stage-antics where Jong, Lee and Kang even practised their Bahasa Malaysia onstage.

Advertisement

Jong also made a promise to Malaysian fans to return. — Picture courtesy of Lo-Fi Entertainment

From “Apa khabar semua” to “Malaysian Boice mantap gila”, they had fans eating out of their hands.

Jong made a promise to come back to Malaysia towards the end of the show after shown a fan-made video by Malaysian Boice.

“Saya janji awak, we will come to Malaysia again,” he said.

Love From Fans

Life-size standees of CNBLUE members wearing full baju melayu by fans in the spirit of Hari Raya. — Picture by Arif Zikri

Apart from coming up with their own fan-made video of CNBLUE, Malaysian Boice also went above and beyond in showing love for the band.

Not only did they welcome the band at KLIA on Friday evening, they even showed up to bid farewell to the boys at the airport as they departed from Malaysia on Sunday evening.

Malaysian Boice also prepared life-sized cut-outs of the trio clad in full baju Melayu at the lower level of the venue for photo-op during last Saturday’s show.

CNBLUE will be heading to Singapore for their next CNBLUENTITY Asia Tour on April 27.