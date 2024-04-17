KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Film director Syafiq Yusof is back with a new offering in the psychological action thriller film Sheriff: Narko Integriti.

Produced by Skop Production and Astro Shaw, Sheriff takes a different approach than his previous police-themed films by the production.

“Sheriff presents a fresh perspective not typically seen in police films produced by Skop Productions.

“The concept for Sheriff arose from a collaborative effort between myself and Datuk Yusof Haslam, drawing inspiration from our past police-themed successes such as KL Special Force and Polis Evo 3,” he said.

“For Sheriff however, I added a special touch, particularly catering to enthusiasts of the psychological thriller genre.”

Skop Production’s Chairman Datuk Yusof Haslam, who is also the film’s co-executive producer extended his gratitude to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) who had provided guidance throughout the production process.

The film features a stellar cast of local stars such as Zul Ariffin, Syafiq Kyle, Datuk Aaron Aziz and Elizabeth Tan.

Sheriff tells the story of Nazri (played by Syafiq Kyle), a police officer from the Narcotics Department, who grapples with the escalating conflict with a drug syndicate led by Tony Ifrit (played by Aaron Aziz).

Desperate to resolve the case on his own due to Tony’s repeated evasion of justice, Nazri finds himself collaborating with Sheriff (Zul Ariffin), a member of the Integrity Department, who is tasked by the IGP’s office to tackle the ‘Meth Killer’ case.

The film is set to premiere in Malaysia and Singapore cinemas on April 18.

Syafiq’s Polis Evo 3 collected a whopping RM50.1 million, making it the second highest grossing Malaysian film of all time and his latest offering seems.