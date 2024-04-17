KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysian singer Jaclyn Victor will be bringing the magic of Broadway to KL for two nights on July 20 and July 21 at PJPAC in 1 Utama.

Victor will showcase her vocal prowess alongside the KL City Opera Chorus and the Tutan Festival Orchestra at Tutan Entertainment’s Broadway and Beyond: A Musical Journey Through Stage.

The production will be led by music maestro Kevin Field who had served as Associate Conductor for the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) for 15 years.

Broadway and Beyond promises the audience a selection of iconic tunes from famous classics such as West Side Story and An American in Paris to modern day favourites such as The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and Moulin Rouge.

“We are thrilled to present Broadway and Beyond as a testament to the universal appeal of Broadway music and the vibrant creativity of our local performers.

“This event is not only a celebration of the timeless classics that have captivated audiences for generations but also a showcase of the immense talent that thrives right here in Kuala Lumpur,” said Tutan Entertainment’s artistic director, Poom Prommachart.

Tickets are priced from RM90 to RM380 with a 10 per cent discount available for early birds until May 1.

For more information, visit here.