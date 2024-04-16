KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Indonesian DJ duo Diskoria is bringing back the good old disco days to Zepp KL this June 14.

And not only that, the duo will also be accompanied by Malaysian pop queen Datuk Sheila Majid who will be performing alongside them.

Diskoria via their social media promises fans that the A Time Travel: Diskoria with Special Guest Sheila Majid concert will have a different approach than their usual sets.

Fans can also expect to dance to some of Sheila’s greatest hits such as Sinaran as well as Antara Anyer Dan Jakarta.

Formed in 2015, Diskoria is made up of Merdi Simanjuntak and Fadli Aat are regionally known for their unique style of playing Indonesian dance music while reintroducing the glory days of disco, funk and retro pop.

The duo is also known to do their performances mostly in vinyl format.

Tickets are available now with ticketing prices from RM165 to RM320.

