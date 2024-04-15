KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 —Taiwan band Accusefive will be adding one more show to their June date after tickets for the initial date sold out in three hours.

Concert organiser Star Planet said aside from June 15, the trio will be performing on June 16 at the same venue - Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil - at 8pm.

Tickets for the June 16 show will go on sale from April 17 at 2pm here.

Famous for their creative music and energetic stage performances, Accusefive has won the Golden Melody Awards and the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

They have been hailed as one the most prominent bands of 2023, achieving tremendous success on major streaming platforms, making them one of the most streamed bands with over 200 million cumulative streams.

Some of their notable songs including Miss You Day and Night, The One And Only, You Are My Magic and Somewhere In Time have also been covered by numerous renowned artists.

For more information, visit http://starplanet.com.my.

