KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Two bikers fired gunshots outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai on early morning Sunday, reported News18.

Investigations are currently underway and the Mumbai police said they are examining the CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators.

The police have also tightened the security outside Khan’s residence after the incident.

Meanwhile, the Indian Express reported that fugitive gangster Anmol Bishnoi has allegedly claimed responsibility for the gunfire through a Facebook post.

Describing the incident as a “trailer”, Bishnoi allegedly wrote that the gunshots indicated “the first and last warning” to Khan.

Bishnoi is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who previously threathened Khan to apologise for killing a blackbuck or “be ready to face consequences.”

The blackbuck, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act in India, is revered by the Bishnoi community as a reincarnation of their holy Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar.

In 2018, Khan was sentenced to a five-year jail term and fined Rs10,000 (RM572) for killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan while shooting for Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.

Khan, however, was released on bail just two days after the conviction.