KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Hong Kong Cantopop boyband Mirror will be coming to Malaysia for the first time!

Part of the Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024, the concert will take place at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil on April 28 at 7pm.

The 2024 world tour will take Mirror across the region and beyond with stopovers in Macau, Singapore, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Toronto.

Tickets for the KL concert are still available with prices starting from RM488 for CAT3, RM688 for CAT2, RM888 for CAT1 and RM1088 for VIP Seated.

Organised by UnUsUaL Entertainment, fans of Mirror can purchase their tickets online here.

The Cantopop boyband is one of Hong Kong’s most popular music groups, debuting in 2018 on ViuTV’s variety talent competition Good Night Show — King Maker.

They are known for their highly energetic performances and vocals, with hit singles Ignited, Warrior and We All Are.

Their 2024 world tour was launched in Hong Kong at the AsiaWorld Arena on January 15 and all 16 shows were sold out.

The group is responsible for bringing a new wave of fans to Cantopop music, with their individual members also releasing their solo music and acting projects.

In July 2022, Mirror went viral after a tragic accident at a Hong Kong concert when one of the giant video panels fell and crushed one dancer and trapped other performers.

The injured dancer Mo Li was found to be in critical condition but has slowly recovered since then, posting an Instagram update in October 2023 reassuring followers that he was okay.

Mirror consists of Alton Wong, Anson Kong, Anson Lo, Edan Lui, Frankie Chan, Ian Chan, Jer Lau, Jeremy Lee, Keung To, Lokman Yeung, Stanley Yau and Tiger Yau.