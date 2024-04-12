KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Cinema for Gaza auction managed to raise over US$200,000 (RM949,600) in donations from the entertainment world.

The amount includes the latest addition of a signed Joker poster donated by actor Joaquin Phoenix along with a Crown script signed by actress Emma Corrin who played Princess Diana in the series, reported Deadline.

Phoenix, who will be appearing alongside Lady Gaga for the upcoming DC sequel Joker: Folie A Deux, also donated a signed You Were Never Really Here poster for the auction, which also includes a signature by the film’s director Lynne Ramsay.

The Cinema for Gaza auction launched last week by UK filmmakers and film journalists Hanna Flint, Julia Jackman, Leila Latif, Sophie Monks Kaufman and Helen Simmons received contributions from big names in the entertainment industry.

It includes works donated by film directors such as Jonathan Glazers and Spike Lee as well as Thor actress Tessa Thompson and Chronicles of Narnia star Tilda Swinton.

The fundraiser has also received six personalised signed books from filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, a custom Cinema for Gaza painting by American History X director Tony Kaye and a chat with writer-comedian Julio Torres, reported Variety.

The auction is now closed and all of the proceeds will be directed to NGO Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) who are currently operating in the north of Gaza.

More than 33,000 people have been killed since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza nearly six months ago.