KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will be releasing her third studio album on May 17 without any prior single releases.

Eilish’s new album titled Hit Me Hard And Soft was announced through her Instagram after she revealed the album’s cover art yesterday (April 9)

The album’s key art featured the singer underwater, seemingly falling from a door captured by underwater photographer William Drumm.

“So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd. not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once,” Eilish wrote.

“Finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The album will be once again produced and co-written by Eilish’s older brother, singer songwriter Finneas.

According to Variety, the album hits listeners hardly and softly through lyrics and sound while taking them through a full spectrum of emotions.

The album was promoted in major cities in the world through billboards that featured her lyrics in blue text against a black background, building the hype.

Fans of Eilish were excited to hear the album's announcement as the singer teased the news through her social media over the past week.

Eilish first changed her profile picture and then dropped hints of the album art through her Instagram Close Friends Stories which she enabled to all her followers temporarily.

The 22-year-old then released a short teaser video on Instagram which contained a snippet of one of the songs from the album.

Another short music clip was released on her Spotify countdown page for the album.

Hit Me Hard and Soft will be coming to various streaming platforms and available physically in eight versions of vinyl.

The physical copies of the album will be made from 100 per cent recyclable materials in an effort to reduce waste and tackle climate change according to information from Eilish’s website.