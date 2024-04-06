KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Aravind SA isn't your typical comic. He aims not to just make people laugh but also to make people think.

He trusts that comedy can illuminate the toughest parts of life, especially regarding mental health.

On April 20, the renowned Indian stand-up comedian Aravind is set to grace the stage in Kuala Lumpur for the second time at the exclusive The Platform Menara Ken, Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI).

Aravind SA, obviously known for his wit and humor, has been on a mission to incorporate mental wellness into his comedy routines.

His upcoming show is part of his global tour, a tour that began with a simple yet profound realisation.

“I had multiple motivations to incorporate mental wellness as the central idea of a stand-up show.

“I have been in therapy for 12 years now, and that journey made me invested in this stigmatised world of stress and anxiety,” he told Malay Mail.

Indeed, Aravind's journey toward destigmatising mental health began long before he stepped onto the stage. Influenced by international comedians who fearlessly tackled heavy topics with humor, Aravind found inspiration in their ability to make the sensitive palatable.

“I saw a bunch of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where some comics spoke hilariously about the uncomfortable truths of a restless mind.

“That convinced me that it is possible to make light of such heavy themes.

“I made a mental note then that someday I would like to create a similar experience around my mental health journey and how I grapple with it as an artist,” he reflected.

And so, armed with his own experiences and a desire to make a difference, Aravind launched his show titled We Need To Talk in Dubai on May 21, 2022.

Since then, he has performed in 45 cities across 10 countries, reaching over 40,000 people.

“The first year of touring with this show was extremely difficult. I wasn't enjoying the experience much as I was torn between keeping it real, authentic, honest and making it extremely entertaining.”

But it was the messages from his fans that kept him going. Hundreds of screenshots flooded his inbox, each one a testament to the impact of his art on people's lives.

“These messages were a lifeline. They normalised and humanised their experiences, as hearing it from their favourite artist was a day they never thought would come.

“I held those messages close to my heart as it was incredible to see the impact of art. These messages were in a wide spectrum ranging from some sharing their mental health journey to others saying they will genuinely take up therapy in life because the show convinced them,” he recalled.

Aravind's commitment to destigmatising mental health extends beyond the stage. As a film direction student with experience in Tamil Cinema, he dreams of writing and directing his feature film. Yet, for now, stand-up comedy remains his chosen medium for storytelling.

“At some stage in life, I would like to go and do what I always wanted to do before stumbling into stand-up comedy accidentally.

“But for now, I am focused on using comedy as a tool for creating awareness about mental health.”

He gained fame with stand-up comedy clips uploaded to YouTube, including from his first solo-show Madrasi Da available on Amazon Prime which criticised the Hindi song Lungi Dance.

His next stand-up comedy show, I Was Not Ready Da, was released on Amazon Prime in 2022.

As Aravind prepares to take the stage in Malaysia, he hopes to continue spreading laughter and breaking down barriers, one joke at a time.

For him, comedy isn't just about making people laugh; it's about sparking conversations and fostering understanding.