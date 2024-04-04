KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 –– Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz has refused to divorce actress and singer Bella Astillah.

Aliff appeared at the Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court today for the second mention of their case following Bella’s application for a fast-track divorce on March 11, reported Berita Harian.

The 33-year-old told the court that he needed time to think before making such a big decision.

As a result, the Syariah Lower Court ordered the couple to go through a conciliation committee board process at the court on June 4.

Aliff also said that he wanted to save their marriage for the sake of their two children.

“The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster ride for me. Everyone involved must feel the same and so, for myself, I will do all I can to save my marriage for my children.

“I missed my kids and I’ve made a mistake. I’ve made many mistakes but this is not the end, this is not a decision that we can make without thinking things through.

“I hope for the support from everybody and there should be no outside interference in a household matter,” he said.

The latest development follows Bella’s bombshell revelations yesterday including that Alif had cheated on her 11 times - including with her own sister, Eriqa Astillah.

The 30-year-old Bella or her real name Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah claimed that she also said that she had evidence of her husband’s indiscretions.

In a video from the press conference shared by MStar, Bella revealed that Aliff’s relationship with Eriqa resulted in her severing family ties.

“That’s why I don’t like it when people ask if I’m going back to Sabah or not. To be honest, I no longer have any family in Sabah.

“As many people know, I have three sisters. So, Aliff cheated with one of my sisters, Eriqa. I loved Aliff so much to the point I threw away my own family.

“I never talked about this before, but I have to because even people I’ve looked up to, like my in-laws, have turned against me,” she said.

The tell-all follow the latest plot twist to the drama after screenshots of supposed conversations and images of her warming up to new actor Muaz Zabir made its rounds online.

The mother of two who admitted her relationship with Muaz, confessed that it was her mistake, and she did it in order to make Aliff jealous.

“This happened last year and at that time, my intention was to make my husband jealous.

“I believe my friends know how much I loved Aliff and at that same time when I was using this person to make my husband jealous, he was cheating on me with two other women who I don’t need to mention their names.

“I know my intentions were wrong at that time and I made a mistake and Muaz was a good person and when I felt unappreciated and treated like trash, someone was there to pay attention,” she said, adding that it was her first mistake in 10 years with Aliff.

Bella also said she and Aliff had since forgiven each other and put the matter behind them while she had also made amends with Aliff’s family in Singapore since then.

Bella said Aliff began to ignore her again after he began filming his new drama series with co-star Ruhaines.

“When he started filming with Ruhainies, Aliff changed the ‘password’ for his mobile phone.

“Perhaps they wanted the khalwat case closed and didn’t have anything to use against me, so they used my case. Doesn’t Aliff realise that Ruhainies is using him? While he knows what I have on him.

“People are angry and say I’m stupid, but people don’t know how much I love my family. I want my children to have both of their parents, so I make sacrifices,” she said.

Following Bella’s press conference, Aliff’s mother Siti Hafizah Basharahil via her Instagram story posted a cryptic message believed to be in response to Bella’s revelations.

“Tears and great acting may leave people blindsided to who we truly are and what we’ve done.

“But rest assured, we’ll be afraid of the shadows of ourselves,” she wrote.

The latest controversy surrounding Aliff began on March 9, when he and Ruhainies were arrested for khalwat by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) at a condominium in KL.

On March 13, Bella filed for a fast-track divorce against Aliff with the follow-up case mentioned today at the Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court.

Both of them tied the knot in 2016 and are blessed with two children, Mohamad Ayden Adrean, 7, and Ara Adreanna, 4.