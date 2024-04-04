KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Recently crowned Best Actor Oscar winner Cillian Murphy is Versace's new men icon.

The Oppenheimer star is joined by fellow Oscar winner American actress Anne Hathaway for the fashion house's new icons campaign.

In its social media account, there is a video and still picture showing the 47-year-old actor donning various designs by the luxury Italian brand.

Murphy's partnership with Versace appears to have been in the works for quite some time as he wore the brand throughout awards season, Daily Mail reported.

Responding to the partnership, Versace creative director Donatella Versace said she was thrilled the Irish born star joined the Versace family.

“He is a truly exceptional actor and totally deserves his Oscar win. He is magnetic and mesmerising in front of a camera and I loved seeing him bring Versace to life.”

