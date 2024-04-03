KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 Joker will hit cinemas on October 4.

In a teaser, the official X account for the film announced the release of the trailer on April 9.

The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/FG6PkzJkvi — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) April 2, 2024

The movie’s new poster shows the Joker in a tuxedo while Harley wears an elegant white gown as the duo dancing under a spotlight.

Advertisement

The movie will see Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker, a role that won him the Oscars for Best Actor in 2020.

Singer songwriter Lady Gaga will take the role of Harley Quinn in the film directed by Todd Phillips, who also helmed Joker.

Advertisement