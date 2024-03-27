KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise is getting a fresh makeover with new ideas and characters.

This is according to the franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer who told portal ComicBook that they are hitting the reset button for the franchise.

Bruckheimer, who’s also the producer for the Top Gun films, was answering questions on the future of his hit franchises and said that they have opted to reboot Pirates of the Caribbean instead of a sixth continuation film.

“It’s hard to tell. You don’t know how they come together. You just don’t know.

“Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant (referring to Tom Cruise). And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can’t tell you.

“But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors,” he said.

The last Pirate of the Caribbean movie came out almost seven years ago. The franchise currently has five movies to date, with actor Johnny Depp headlining all of them.

According to Variety, the Disney adventure franchise has grossed US$4.5 billion (RM21.2 billion) across all five movies.

Previously in 2020, Disney was reported to have been in early development on two Pirates of the Caribbean movies with one being a reboot led by actress Margot Robbie and the other being a sixth film for the franchise written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott.

Mazin also gave an update on the sixth film last year where he told portal The Los Angeles Times that he was surprised Disney had signed off on the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean script.

“We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did!

“And then he (Elliott) wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone’s waiting around,” Mazin said.