PETALING JAYA, March 22 — Sony is set to unveil a fresh animated short titled The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story on Sony Pictures Animation’s YouTube channel at 10pm (Malaysian time) on March 27.

Sony Pictures Animation and Imageworks collaborated with the Kevin Love Fund to digitally distribute the animated short, which will be integrated into a lesson plan focusing on mental health, reported Variety.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks, the short is situated within the realm of 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and chronicles the journey of Miles Morales/Spider-Man as he grapples with the challenges of balancing his roles as a teenager, friend, student and superhero.

While navigating these pressures, Miles encounters a panic attack, compelling him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety.

Through this experience, he learns that seeking support can be as courageous as defending his city from malevolence.

The digital launch collaborates with the Kevin Love Fund and will be integrated into the fund’s latest mental health-oriented educational programme, The Hero Within.

The curriculum encourages students to explore their own experiences with mental health through an interactive learning approach, which includes engaging in a creative storyboard activity.

“Miles represents so many of us doing the best we can in our day-to-day lives,” said director Jarelle Dampier.

“We don’t often realise all that we’ve been through until our own body forces us to become aware of its experience.

“My intention is that The Spider Within can motivate deeper conversations amongst friends & family about their own mental health journeys and I hope it feels like a love letter to those who adore Miles Morales.”

Kevin Love, the founder of KLF, a professional basketball player and mental health advocate said, “My hope for the short film would be for everyone, especially young people, to understand that your feelings are valid and that you are not alone in this.

“You see it with Spider-Man in the short film, where Miles has a trusted confidante.

“He is able to take a walk with his dad and express what he’s going through,” he added.

“We can all learn from that how important it is to reach out to someone, express your true emotions, speak your truth, and not hold everything inside.”

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story is penned by Khaila Amazan and helmed by the creators of the LENS programme, Michelle Raimo-Kouyate and David Schulenburg.

Also contributing to the LENS team are Clara Chan, who fulfilled the role of VFX supervisor, and Joe Darko, who undertook the role of animation supervisor.