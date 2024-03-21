KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Neverending Story is being adapted for the big screen once more.

Michael Ende Productions will work with See-Saw Films to bring the world of Fantastica back to cinemas over multiple live-action films, reported Variety.

First published in 1979, The Neverending Story written by late German author Michael Ende, became a bestseller in Germany and was be translated into 45 languages, selling millions of copies worldwide.

It tells the story of an awkward but imaginative child Bastian Balthasar Bux who, while escaping from bullies, discovers the mysterious book The Neverending Story, about the heroic Atréyu and his mission to save the magical realm of Fantastica — a world of dragons, giants, vast kingdoms and deadly swamps — and its ruler, the Childlike Empress, from being destroyed by force known as “The Nothing”.

However, as the more Bux reads, he finds himself transported into Fantastica himself, flying atop the luckdragon Falkor.

The Neverending Story was adapted as a trilogy of films in the 1980s and early 90s, most famously by Wolfgang Petersen in The Neverending Story in 1984.

The two sequels, The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1990), and The Neverending Story III (1994), however, were not well-received.

