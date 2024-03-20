KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Mindanao-based singer Shaira Moro, hailed as the ‘Queen of Bangsamoro Pop’, is seeking licensing for her viral cover single Selos amid a copyright controversy.

Shaira’s agency AHS Productions made the announcement after Selos was taken down from streaming platforms on Tuesday, reported Inquirer.net.

The removal of Selos came after Australian singer-songwriter Lenka Kripac said her team pursued legal action following claims that the song sounded similar to her 2008 hit Trouble Is A Friend.

AHS Productions, clarified that Selos was voluntarily taken down since they are still making arrangements regarding the legality of the song’s publication.

“On behalf of our artist, Shaira, AHS Productions would like to convey our heartfelt apologies to all those who have enjoyed listening to Selos as it is now unavailable (on) all online streaming platforms.

“We have chosen to take it down from all platforms pending our agreement with the original artist’s management on securing a cover license for Selos,” it said.

The agency also confirmed that the melody of Selos indeed came from Lenka’s Trouble Is A Friend and that they are contacting the Australian singer’s team to turn Selos into an official cover.

Selos had garnered some nine million views on YouTube, over a million streams on Spotify and clinched the top spot on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart in the Philippines before its removal.