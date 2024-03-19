KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Jeff Lynne‘s ELO will be calling it a day after their final tour.

The Over and Out Tour will begin on August 24 in Palm Desert, California with stops in Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Phoenix and Sacramento before ending on October 25 with a show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, reported Billboard.

The original ELO released a dozen albums until 2001 including the 1980 soundtrack to Xanadu featuring Olivia Newton-John - as well as two credited to Jeff Lynne’s ELO, 2015’s Alone in the Universe and 2019’s From Out of Nowhere.

The latest album was the last time Lynne, 76, was on the road.

ELO is an English rock band formed in Birmingham, UK, in 1970 by songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Jeff Lynne and Roy Wood with drummer Bev Bevan.

Their music is characterised by a fusion of pop and classical arrangements with futuristic iconography.

Lynne later disbanded the group in 2016 but Bevan formed his own band, ELO Part II, which later became The Orchestra.

Apart from a brief reunion in the early 2000s, ELO remained largely inactive until 2014, when Lynne re-formed the band with keyboardist Richard Tandy as Jeff Lynne’s ELO.